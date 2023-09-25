A former local city councilor, an incumbent councilor and a perennial candidate are among seven people whose names will be on the ballot this fall for Ellsworth’s City Council election.

Two seats on the seven-seat council will be up for election on Nov. 7. The winners will each be expected to serve three-year terms that expire in November 2026.

Marc Blanchette, who served on the council from 2013 until last fall, is running to get back on the council. John Linnehan, who has run for City Council several years in a row but has never held public office, also will have his name on the ballot. Gene Lyons, a a council member who was first elected in 2020, is running for reelection.

The current council chair, Dale Hamilton, has decided not to seek reelection.

Four other candidates who have not previously run for City Council also will have their names on the Nov. 7 ballot. They are Patrick Lyons, Ruth Moore, Noah Robidoux and Nancy Smith. Information about these other candidates was unavailable Monday morning.

Voters who wish to vote by absentee ballot can submit requests in person at City Hall, or online at the city’s website. Residents with questions about voting can call the city clerk’s office at 207-669-6625.