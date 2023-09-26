The man accused of killing another man in Augusta over the summer allegedly shot him after a plan to scare him went wrong.

Andrew Redmond, 34, has been charged with murder in the death of 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta. He was returned to Maine late last week after police arrested him in Mississippi, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Redmond appeared via video at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, where he didn’t enter a plea on Monday, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Redmond is being held without bail pending a hearing on the matter, according to the newspaper.

Robinson was found unresponsive on the side of Old Belgrade Road in Augusta on the night of July 28. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and Robinson’s death was ruled a homicide.

Newly unsealed court documents revealed that Redmond and a group of men allegedly had planned to jump and beat up Robinson on Shovelhead Lane, where Robinson was living in a tent and selling drugs, according to the Kennebec Journal.

But the plans went awry when Robinson fled and the men gave chase, with one man shooting at but not hitting Robinson with a shotgun loaded with rubber bullets, the Journal reported.

Redmond caught up with Robinson on an ATV and allegedly shot him in the chest with a handgun. After the shooting, Redmond allegedly told Robinson’s girlfriend who had driven Robinson to Shovelhead Lane that “it wasn’t supposed to go down like that,” according to the Journal.

Robinson and Redmond were familiar with each other, police have said.

Redmond was driving with his wife, 33-year-old Danielle Redmond of Augusta, on Interstate 10 in Mississippi about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 when Biloxi police attempted to stop them.

After a brief chase, Andrew Redmond pulled over and submitted to arrest.

Danielle Redmond was charged with failing to comply.

Andrew Redmond was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, where he was held before extradition back to Maine.

If convicted, Redmond faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.