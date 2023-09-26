To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call the new 988 three-digit hotline or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Suicide prevention services can also be reached at 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

A woman died by suicide at the Maine Military Supply in Holden Tuesday.

The death happened inside the store, located on Route 1A, Holden Police Chief Eduardo Benjamin said. No other people were injured or involved, he said.

The store is closed for the remainder of the day Tuesday, but will reopen Wednesday, a sign at the store said.

“Emergency closure for the day (Tuesday), we apologize for any inconvenience,” the store announced on its Facebook page at about 2 p.m.

Maine Military Supply specializes in military surplus items, including tactical gear, guns, ammunition, knives and crossbows, as well as hunting, fishing and camping supplies. It also features a 4,000-square-foot shooting range with guns available for rent, and a paintball course.

Emergency vehicles at the scene included the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, Holden Police Department, Holden Fire Department and Brewer Police Department.