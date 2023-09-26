If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Holden man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three young girls.

Morris Carr, 56, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of gross sexual assault on a child under the age of 12, according to ABC affiliate WVII.

Carr was arrested in March 2022. Two of the three victims told police that Carr had “raped” them.

The assaults took place at Carr’s home and on ATV trails on his property.

All three of the victims were under the age of 10 when the assaults happened between 2015 and 2018.

“I didn’t realize how badly I hurt you girls. I cannot fathom what you three are thinking of me,” Carr said in court, according to WVII.

Carr will be sentenced at a later date. The state is asking that he receive the maximum of 30 years in prison.