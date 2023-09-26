Portland city councilors will be meeting Tuesday evening to discuss ways to address the homeless encampments in the city.

This is the second workshop the council will hold on the issue and comes just weeks after the city cleared out encampments at the corner of Deering Oaks Park and the Fore River Parkway.

The workshop is set to start at 5 p.m. and public comment is welcomed.

Meanwhile, some Mainers will gather at City Hall Plaza before the meeting to protest the city’s treatment of people who are homeless.

A similar rally was held earlier this month.

The ACLU of Maine called the encampment sweeps “government sanctioned violence.” The group claims police are violating the rights of campers.

The Maine ACLU is calling for the city to change its approach.

The rally will be held at 4 p.m. outside of Portland City Hall.