A Bangor man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over in a school zone.

Daniel Coffin, 44, had been speeding in a school zone, and a Bangor police officer believed that Coffin was driving under the influence when a traffic stop was conducted, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

Coffin was arrested, and a breath test showed that Coffin had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 percent, which is twice the legal limit.

Coffin was charged with operating under the influence, a Class D crime, and taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Further details on the Tuesday arrest were not immediately available.

