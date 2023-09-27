Bucksport could have three new town councilors by Jan. 1, and one may get their seat by Thursday.

Two of the seven seats on the Bucksport Town Council are up for reelection this year. The election will be held Nov. 7, in conjunction with the statewide election, with the new three-year terms scheduled to start on Jan. 1, 2024.

But there could be a new councilor appointed as early as this week. That’s because James Morrison resigned from the council earlier this month, too late to hold an election in November for his former seat, Bucksport Town Manager Susan Lessard said.

In such cases, the town’s charter allows the council to appoint someone to fill a vacancy until the next general election, which would be November of 2024, Lessard said. Morrison most recently was reelected in 2021, so he would have had to run again next year if he wanted to stay on the council.

In a one-sentence, handwritten letter dated Sept. 14, Morrison notified town officials that he was resigning but did not explain why. Attempts to contact him on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Peter Stewart, the council chair, is not running for reelection, though his term is expiring. Stewart said Tuesday that he decided not to run again because he thinks he has served long enough.

“I have served three terms on the council and one prior on the RSU 25 board,” Stewart said. “I had set a term limit for myself if fortunate enough to be elected. The term limit has been reached, and now it is time for others to have a chance to serve.”

Mark Eastman, who currently serves on the council, is running for reelection. Also running for the two available seats are Patricia Gray, Tracey Hair, Steve St. Peter Jr. and Don White.

Teri Doty is running as a write-in candidate. Though her name will not be on the ballot, she already has erected campaign signs in several places around town.