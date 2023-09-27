A well-known Maine brewer is in the national spotlight.

Allagash Brewing Co. has been named “Brewer of the Year” at the Great American Beer Festival, which is the most widely entered beer competition in the U.S.

Allagash also won a gold medal for Tripel in the Belgian-style Abbey Ale category and a silver medal for Allagash White in the Belgian-style Witbier category at the awards in Denver last week.

The Portland-based brewing company, which opened in 1995, beat out 2,000 other breweries around the nation to win the top prize.