A Waterville woman has been charged with operating under the influence after crashing head-on into two vehicles on Interstate 295 Thursday morning.

Emergency dispatchers in Augusta received two calls shortly after 9 a.m. describing a minivan, traveling on Interstate 295 that had stopped in the highway then pulled into the median, according to Maine State Police.

The first call came from Freeport. The second, about six minutes later, came from Brunswick.

The minivan, a 2012 Silver Toyota Sienna, left the scene before state troopers arrived but was later found as part of a crash scene near mile marker 20 in Freeport. The driver was identified as Marina Kinney, 30, of Waterville.

Police believe that Kinney, after leaving the scene in Brunswick, crossed over the median and drove south in the northbound lane where she struck two different vehicles head-on.

The first was a 2019 box van registered to LCI Flooring of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, driven by Travis Mullins, 37, of York. The second was a 2013 Ford Transit van driven by Jose Menara, 56, of Woburn, Massachusetts.

Mullins was treated on scene for minor cuts. Both Menara and Kinney were brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Kinney was charged at the hospital with operating under the influence. The interstate was shut down for approximately an hour and 45 minutes while the scene was cleared.