Two men allegedly stole a man’s bicycle, stabbed him and shot at him early Thursday morning in Sanford.

William Southworth, 38, was near the intersection of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached him, according to the Sanford Police Department.

The men allegedly stole Southworth’s bicycle, and during the confrontation, one of the men allegedly fired a gun three to four times while the other man stabbed Southworth, according to Sanford police.

Southworth was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in stable condition, Sanford police said Thursday morning.

The attack remains under investigation.

Police said there is no direct threat to the public.