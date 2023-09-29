Police arrested an intoxicated, sword-waving man on Thursday afternoon in Porter.

Maine State Police troopers went to a residence on Colcord Pond Road at about 5:24 p.m. for a report of a man who was intoxicated, had assaulted one occupant of the home and was waving a sword around threatening another.

The two non-sword-wielding occupants were able to get out safely, police said, leaving the assailant, 41-year-old Derek Redgate, alone inside.

While troopers were investigating, Redgate came out of the residence twice waving his sword around before running back inside and barricading the door.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team communicated with Redgate, police said, and after several hours, at about 9:26 p.m., he agreed to come out.

He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the hospital, then to Oxford County Jail where he was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff.