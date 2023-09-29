A man allegedly shot another man in the face with a flare gun at a New Hampshire gas station on Thursday afternoon.

Elton Stanley, 37, faces a charge of second-degree assault, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the Hampton Police Department.

The assault happened about 4 p.m. Thursday at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 1, also known as Lafayette Road, Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said.

During the assault, Stanley allegedly fired a flare gun at another man, striking him in the face, according to Reno.

That man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Stanley was described as a Black man who stands about 5-foot-9, weighs about 170 pounds and wears his hair in dreadlocks. Stanley was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie and was riding a bicycle.

“If a member of the public sees this individual, do not approach him,” Reno said.

Anyone with information about Stanley’s whereabouts can contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.