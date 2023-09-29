If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 211 or visit 211maine.org.

A 16-year-old died from a likely drug overdose in Lincoln, police said.

The teenage boy was found unconscious at a home on Katahdin Avenue around noon, Sept. 22, the Lincoln Police Department said. First aid was given to the teen for around 40 minutes.

Police said they believe the boy died from a drug overdose and are waiting for additional tests to confirm.

“This is a tragic event where a child was taken too soon,” police said.

Penobscot County had 750 overdoses, of which 54 were fatal, between January and July of this year, according to a report issued by the University of Maine and Maine attorney general’s office.

There were 5,875 overdoses throughout Maine in the same time frame, of which 366 were fatal, per the report. Overall overdoses are 7.8 percent lower from January to July 2023, compared to the same time in 2022.

People experiencing substance use disorder can find resources at Options, which includes locations to get naloxone and information about Maine’s Good Samaritan law.

The teenager’s death is an active criminal investigation and police asked for anyone with information to contact the department.