A former Republican Maine House candidate accused of forging voter signatures and submitting them to the Ethics Commission in an effort to receive clean election funding has pleaded guilty to unsworn falsification.

Matthew Toth, 26, of Sanford pleaded guilty to two counts of unsworn falsification on Thursday, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The 13 counts of aggravated forgery were dismissed.

Under the Maine Clean Elections Act, funds are provided to House candidates who collect 60 signatures from voters, all providing $5 minimum contributions.

However, prosecutors said Toth forged 11 signatures.

A York County judge approved a 10-day jail sentence but said the court can be satisfied with participation in an alternative sentencing program, the Press Herald reported.

The alternative sentence will involve work at a day camp for children with disabilities. Toth is expected to start Oct. 14.

Toth is not the only politician to be accused of abusing the Maine Clean Elections Act.

Former Democratic state Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro was accused of forging signatures in order to qualify for clean election funding.

The embattled lawmaker resigned from his post.

Collamore pleaded guilty to 11 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Election Act in June.

He was sentenced to 72 hours in jail and 100 hours of community service.