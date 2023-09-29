Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and robbing another man in Sanford early Thursday morning.

Derrick Roberts-Poulin, 21, and Jordan Roberge, 21, both of Sanford, face charges of robbery and elevated aggravated assault, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Roberts-Poulin and Roberge allegedly approached 38-year-old William Southworth near the intersection of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing about 4:30 a.m.

The men allegedly stole Southworth’s bicycle, and during the confrontation, one of them allegedly fired a gun three to four times while the other stabbed Southworth, Sanford police said Thursday.

Southworth was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

Roberts-Poulin and Roberge were arrested later on Thursday after police executed a search warrant at a Main Street residence, where they collected evidence.

“This case also highlights the vulnerability of the unhoused population that resided in Sanford to which a vulnerable person was ultimately a victim,” Sanford police said in a statement.