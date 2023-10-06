A Florida man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday to five years in prison for drug possession and trafficking in Bangor and Houlton, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine.

Rogelio Rios, 34, pleaded guilty in April to bringing.methamphetamine from Florida for distribution in the Bangor and Houlton area through a group of local conspirators between May and July 2018.

According to court records, police stopped a truck driven by Rios on July 12, 2018 in Lincoln and searched it. Police found multiple grams of methamphetamine and nearly $20,000 in cash in the co-conspirator’s bag who was a passenger in the truck.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker also sentenced Rios to four years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case.