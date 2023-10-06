ORONO, Maine — Orono town officials are asking Mainers to stay alert after a rabid raccoon was captured there this week.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies, which is a process that involves euthanizing the animal.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is a virus that infects the nervous system of humans and other mammals.

Rabies spreads when infected animals bite, and in some cases scratch, other animals or humans. All mammals can get rabies, but raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats are the most common animals to test positive for rabies in Maine.

The rabies virus does not spread in blood, urine, feces, skunk spray, or dried saliva.

A rabid animal may show a variety of symptoms or no symptoms at all. Once symptoms develop, rabies is almost always fatal.

Timely post-exposure treatment can prevent disease in people, and consists of a series of vaccinations administered over a period of weeks. A rabies vaccination is required for all pet cats and dogs of a certain age in Maine and offers the best protection against rabies.

Mainers are being advised to keep an eye out for animals acting strangely and to avoid animals you do not know.

If you see a potentially infected animal, contact animal control and avoid interacting with the animal.

If an animal bites or scratches you, contact your health care provider. If an animal bites or scratches your pet or livestock, contact your veterinarian.