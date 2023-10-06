A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after an incident Friday morning in Lisbon Falls.

At about 7 a.m., firefighters working at the Lisbon Falls Fire Station on Main Street heard a woman scream, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a press release.

As they came out to the roadway they saw a man step out of a vehicle and shoot himself in the head with a handgun.

Emergency personnel brought the man, Benjamin Peterson, 38, of Pittston, to Central Maine Medical Center where he is in critical condition, Moss said.

Emergency responders found a deceased woman in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The lower section of Main Street was shut down for several hours as Maine State Police and Lisbon police detectives investigated the scene.

The state’s chief medical examiner performed an autopsy on the woman, Kylee Turcotte, 30, of Lisbon Falls, and ruled her death a homicide. Police did not state the cause of death.

Turcotte and Peterson had been in a relationship, Moss said.

Maine State Police and Lisbon Police are investigating the circumstances that led to what they are calling an isolated incident that poses no threat to the public.