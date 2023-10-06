A Maine man who was allegedly armed with a rifle is accused of threatening a construction crew in Westbrook on Thursday.

Police say they responded to a report of a man armed with a rifle threatening a construction crew on Conant Street at about 10:40 a.m. The man was also said to have been driving in a dangerous manner on the street.

Police said they closed the street and surrounded the home of the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Eugene Dunn of Westbrook.

Police arrested Dunn, searched his home and seized a rifle and ammunition.

Dunn was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and refusing to submit to arrest.

He was brought to the Cumberland County Jail.