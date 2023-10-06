HUDSON, Maine — A Maine man is facing multiple charges after police say they found a pound of drugs and two stolen tractors at a home in Hudson on Thursday.

When Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a Thurstons Way residence at around 9 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation, 37-year-old Phillip Herbest was found sitting in a truck in the driveway. The Hudson man appeared to need medical attention, and officials said there was a large amount of drugs in the vehicle with Herbest.

Emergency responders administered Narcan to Herbest, and he was transported to a local hospital.

A search of the Thurstons Way property turned up two zero-turn tractors that had been reported stolen from a Bangor business, as well as approximately a pound of various drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Once Herbest was discharged from the hospital, he was transported to Penobscot County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, receiving stolen property, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of his release.

During Herbest’s arrest, 51-year-old Lois Sanders, who had an active warrant for her arrest, was detained, officials said. Further details were not immediately available on Friday morning.