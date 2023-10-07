JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas militants have fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday. Israel says it’s now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Israel says at least 100 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in years. The military confirmed that a number of Israeli soldiers and civilians had been seized and taken into Gaza. At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israel’s retaliation and at least 1,610 wounded.

Hamas attacked Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is ‘at war.’

The Hamas militant group says it is holding “dozens” of Israeli soldiers captive in the Gaza Strip. A spokesman for the group’s military wing said the soldiers — including some officers — were captured during a surprise infiltration into southern Israel on Saturday.

Abu Obedia says the captives were being held in “safe places” and militant tunnels.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins condemned the attack.

“I condemn the horrific, coordinated attacks against Israel by the terrorist group Hamas,’’ Collins said in a prepared statement. “Thousands of rockets have targeted Israeli cities, killing and injuring Israeli civilians. The United States stands with Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East, as it defends its citizens against Iranian-backed terrorists who have demonstrated no interest in peace.”