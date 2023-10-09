This story will be updated.

The grandson of a Bangor man was killed in the Hamas attack this weekend.

Israel Defense Forces Capt. Aryeh Shlomo Ziering was killed when Hamas launched a surprise attack in Gaza on Saturday, according to the Yemen Press Agency.

Ziering is the grandson of Howard Trotsky, a former high school teacher in Bangor. Trotsky also served for eight years as a Republican state senator in the 1970s and 1980s.

“We send our love and sympathy to Howard and to all of Aryeh’s family in Israel,” a statement from Congregation Beth Israel said.

Ziering was a member of the canine special forces unit with the Israel Defense Forces.