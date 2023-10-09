Bangor’s years-long homelessness crisis has instilled a sense of worry, guilt and hopelessness into the people who live, work and visit downtown.

Residents are disheartened by the homelessness and substance use issues that seemingly haven’t improved. Business owners and employees say people experiencing homelessness make customers feel uncomfortable, and worry the years-long trend may drive patrons away from downtown Bangor altogether.

“Bangor is very peaceful and quiet in general, so when something disrupts that, it’s noticeable,” said Joseph Higgins, general manager of Grind House on the corner of Hammond and Central streets. “Being downtown and not having much parking, we rely on foot traffic and people who are walking around outside don’t want to fear for their safety.”

The city’s homeless population exploded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching a level Bangor has never before seen. The city and outreach personnel have attempted to house people and clear encampments this year, under the guidance of a federal disaster relief team. But, not everyone got housing and there are still many who live on the streets.

The effect homelessness has on those who merely have to witness it pales in comparison with the daily struggles of those living on the streets, but the uncomfortable fact for many is that Bangor’s unprecedented crisis has changed the way they interact with the city.

Since he began working at Grind House in July 2021, Higgins estimated he has asked police to issue criminal trespassing citations to about five people after they became aggressive with customers and employees in the cafe or in the business’ outdoor seating area.

While some people are respectful and staff are happy to get someone a glass of water, coffee, or let them use the cafe to warm up, Higgins said others are disruptive and rude, causing staff to step in.

Bangor, Miane — Ocotober 6, 2023

Regardless of whether patrons are the target of any poor behavior, Higgins fears those disruptions make customers less likely to return.

“If someone wants to come in and sit with a cup of coffee for an hour or two and something disrupts that, they’re not going to want to come back,” Higgins said.

As an Uber driver, Karen Glavin of Bangor said she drives through areas of the city she’d rather avoid and sees people and situations that both sadden and worry her.

“I see people with carts of all their worldly possessions sleeping on the streets, or nodding off because they’ve taken drugs,” Glavin said. “I’ve also seen people passed out on church lawns and I worry they’re dead.”

Despite being compassionate of Bangor’s most vulnerable populations, Glavin said being confronted by people suffering every day is “exhausting” and makes her wonder what resources are available and whether people want help.

“Over the last three years, it has been heartbreaking, frustrating, and I go home and feel guilty for having a car, a home and food in my stomach,” she said. “There’s also a big sense of helplessness because the problem feels too big to solve, like it has taken on a life of its own.”

When William Harper moved into his first house a short walk from the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter in 2020, he was warned to “be careful.”

While Harper said he has never had any problems with people on his street, he said he’s more aware of what goes on outside his home and how it affects his neighborhood.

“It’s a challenge being a homeowner because I’m invested in this community both because I want my home to be a nice place to live for myself and my family, but it’s also where I’ve invested a lot of time and equity,” Harper said.

Credit: Linda CoanO'Kresik / BDN

While Harper has compassion for those in Bangor who are struggling, he rejects the idea that people need to have endless patience and empathy when repeatedly faced with unpleasant and frustrating things.

“I try to treat everyone with respect and dignity, but cultivating compassion is difficult sometimes when you see something you don’t like, like needles and litter, and it’s ok to step away and try again,” Harper said. “I’m not saying people should feel bad for making me witness their suffering. I understand that they’re going through much worse than I am.”

Sandy Butler, Director of the University of Maine’s School of Social Work, said disadvantaged people stand out in more rural areas like Maine where suffering and inequality can be less glaring.

“We live shut-off lives and can forget about people who are less advantaged than we are if we don’t see them,” Butler said. “If we see them, it causes dissonance, which can turn to anger at them or feelings of helplessness or guilt.”

At 2 Feet Brewing on Columbia Street, owner Nit Noi Ricker put a jug of water and plastic cups by the front door after a steady stream of homeless people came into the bar seeking something to drink or eat.

While this hasn’t been disruptive to Ricker’s business, she said sometimes people will ask her patrons for money while they’re inside or using the bar’s outside seating, which often makes people feel uncomfortable, she said.

“We don’t want to be unkind and we love being downtown, but sometimes it’s really hard,” Ricker said. “I want to support them and do what I can, but I can’t do that as a downtown business owner, especially when everything is getting more expensive.”

Both Higgins and Ricker said customers who are visiting Bangor for the first time have commented on or asked about the number of people who are homeless downtown.

When Kendra Paradis of Orrington was growing up in Bangor, she said her parents allowed her to go downtown to shop or dine with her friends. As an adult, however, she thinks twice before going into downtown Bangor and considers where she’s going, who she’ll be with and whether it’ll be dark.

“It’s sad that I feel I can’t really participate in some of the events I did when I was a child without thinking about where I should park,” Paradis said. “I wouldn’t do anything after dark with my kids.”

Paradis’ 4-year-old daughter is also at the age where she points at and questions everything around her. While this is normal for young children, Paradis worries her daughter’s questions may spark negative reactions from people who may be under the influence of a substance or experiencing a mental health crisis.

“It’s also hard to explain to her why a person is walking weird or talking to someone who isn’t there,” Paradis said.

Despite her reservations, Paradis said she’s not planning to leave the Bangor area and is hopeful the city can successfully address those in need.

“I’ve seen Bangor change, revitalize, grow and improve a lot of things, so I’m hopeful this will improve too,” Paradis said. “We’re tough and we can figure this out. I’ve seen the community come together for much smaller things, so I know we can do it.”