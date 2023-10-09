If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine. 

A man who was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in downtown Lisbon Falls has died from his injuries.

Benjamin Peterson, 38, of Pittston was seen stepping out of a vehicle and shooting himself in the head with a handgun on Friday at around 7 a.m. on Main Street, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Just before Peterson shot himself, Lisbon firefighters reported hearing a woman scream.

Peterson was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he died from his injuries at around 10:22 p.m., according to Moss.

The body of Kylee Turcotte, 30, of Lisbon Falls was recovered from the driver’s seat of the vehicle on Friday. An autopsy concluded her death was a homicide. A cause of death has not been released.

An investigation remains underway.

