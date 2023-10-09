This story will be updated.

One person died and three people were injured after a mast buckled and fell on the Grace Bailey schooner on Monday.

The top of one of the 80-foot schooner’s two masts broke suddenly on Monday morning while the boat was off the Rockland Breakwater, according to the Courier-Gazette.

One woman with a serious head injury was taken off the schooner when emergency personnel arrived in Coast Guard boats. Three other people were brought ashore, and transported to local hospitals.

The schooner, which is partly owned by sitcom actor Marc Evan Jackson according to the Rockland newspaper, was towed back to shore. The Coast Guard will investigate the damage.