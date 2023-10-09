The Powerball jackpot is climbing once again.

There were no big winners in Saturday night’s drawing for the $1.4 billion prize.

One Mainer did win a $2-million prize for matching five numbers with “power play” on Saturday, according to Powerball.

Someone in Iowa also nabbed a $2 million prize.

Monday’s drawing is estimated to be at $1.55 billion. That’s the third-largest prize in the game’s history.

The chances of you winning the grand prize are around 1 in 292.2 million.

According to Powerball, no one has matched all six numbers since July 19.

Monday’s drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m.