It’s the time of year when Mainers are cleaning up yard debris before the first snows come, but homeowners should be cautious.

Those toxic little hairs from browntail moth caterpillars could be hiding in the leaves and grass. Raking and mowing could stir them up and the hairs could get on skin and cause a rash similar to poison ivy, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hairs also can cause breathing problems if inhaled, the CDC said.

The hairs shed from the caterpillars, which the Maine Forest Service says are in all 16 counties now, can stay in the environment for up to three years.

Rashes can last from a few hours to several weeks, and treatment only relieves the symptoms.

The Maine CDC, Maine Forest Service and 211 Maine recommend avoiding places infested with caterpillars as listed on the Interactive Browntail Moth Dashboard; aim for damp days or spray vegetation with a hose to keep hairs from going airborne; cover face and wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, goggles, a respirator/dust mask, a hat and a disposable coverall; secure clothing around neck, wrists and ankles; don’t use leaf blowers; take cool showers and change clothes after working outdoors; dry laundry inside.

For information: contact 211 Maine for answers to frequently asked questions on browntail moths by dialing 211 or 866-811-5695; text your zip code to 898-211; or visit websites

maine.gov/dhhs//browntailmoth or maine.gov/dacf/knockoutbtm.