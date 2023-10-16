CARIBOU, Maine — Several longtime business owners in Caribou will retire soon and are hoping younger generations will continue a trend of economic revitalization. According to the website Aroostook Real Estate, four Caribou businesses are for sale: Noyes Flower & Plant Shoppe on Franklin Street, Cindy’s Sub Shop on Sweden Street, Pat’s Automotive on Main Street and Bacon Auto & Truck on Washburn Street.

Caribou is known for its family-based retail stores, restaurants and auto repair shops, and has seen more younger entrepreneurs take over legacy businesses or start their own. At a time when most family businesses aren’t going to the next generation, city and business leaders see the prospective business sales as a way to keep up the momentum.

“We need young blood to keep this town going,” said Cynthia Noyes, who owns Noyes Flower & Plant Shoppe with her husband, Kimber Noyes.

Caribou has lived through many economic ups and downs in recent decades. The Urban Renewal movement in the 1970s and ‘80s brought a controversial Downtown Mall and new traffic pattern, after which many business owners left. When Loring Air Force Base closed in 1994, the population exodus shuttered more downtown businesses. More recently, COVID resulted in the closure of several area restaurants and left existing businesses struggling to find employees.

But things are beginning to look up. New businesses have come to downtown Caribou, including a bowling alley and two coffee shops, while others, like The Caribou Theater, were saved from closing. Business owners like Kimber and Cynthia Noyes would like to find someone who wants to continue the traditions they and others started decades ago.

Kimber and Cynthia, both now 73, have owned and operated their flower shop and greenhouse for 48 years. They started off at a few different spots on Sweden Street before coming to 11 Franklin St. in 1988. That location gave the couple a 12,500-square-foot greenhouse that they’ve used to grow flowers.

Prior to Noyes, 11 Franklin St. housed a flower shop and greenhouse called Hutchinson’s. Though they changed the name, the Noyes saw their business venture as important for sustaining Caribou’s history of small-business entrepreneurs.

The Noyes are now looking to retire. They first put their business up for sale two years ago but just recently began to advertise more aggressively. If they don’t find an owner in the near future, the Noyes would consider hiring a manager to work in the shop and greenhouse full time.

“A thriving business like this would be a good opportunity for the right person,” Kimber Noyes said.

Jim Bacon, owner of Bacon Auto & Truck, has put his auto body and repair shop for sale and plans to retire in December. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

Workers who are young and skilled have been hard to come by for Jim Bacon, owner of Bacon Auto & Truck.

Bacon, 54, built his auto body and collision repair shop in 2002. He originally envisioned running the business as a hobby on the weekends but soon found his services in high demand. In 2019, he added two new garage bay doors and more repair space.

Normally, Bacon employed six or seven people at any given time. But since last year, he has gone from having seven workers to only two.

“You can’t find anybody experienced in auto body anymore. It’s an art form, like carpentry, and there’s only so many people who do it,” Bacon said.

Bacon has decided to close his business in December even if a potential buyer does not show up by then. He’s open to finding someone willing to turn the space into any type of business, though it could be a good mechanic shop, he said.

Wayne and Mary Lee Belanger and their son Scott are the second and third generations of their family to own and operate Pat’s Automotive. The full service gas station and repair garage began in 1960 when Wayne’s father, Patrick Belanger, and business partner Alban Thibodeau purchased a parcel of land at 669 Main St.

The Belangers declined to comment on why they’re selling their business.

When Cindy Johnston purchased McCarthy’s Sub Shop on Sweden Street, that business had operated for at least a decade. On Jan. 1, 1999, Johnston opened Cindy’s Sub Shop and continued the tradition of serving homemade sub sandwiches, soups, chowders and desserts.

Johnston is approaching her business’ 25th anniversary but has decided to retire once she finds the right people to take over. She’s open to anyone wishing to start a business but said it would be special if someone kept the sub shop going.

“It would be a nice place for a young family just starting out,” Johnston said.

Members of the new Caribou Development Committee have long been aware of the city’s aging population and its effect on businesses. That’s why the committee is exploring ways to better engage entrepreneurial young people

For instance, a series of workshops geared toward younger generations could educate them on what it takes to start a business, Caribou Development Committee Chair Troy Haney said. The committee also wants to publish a list of available properties within the city and market those opportunities to younger audiences.

“It’s going to take a multilayered approach. There isn’t just one thing that will be the answer,” Haney said. “We need to help keep the businesses we do have but also encourage people who have new ideas.”