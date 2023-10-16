Two men have been charged with drug trafficking after an alleged weekend burglary on Hammond Street.

Don Dube, 53, of Newburgh was charged with felony aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and misdemeanor drug possession, while Scott Lord, 36, of Bangor was charged with felony possession of firearms by a prohibited person, felony aggravated trafficking of scheduled W drugs and violating conditions of release, along with other misdemeanors, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Officers encountered Dube and Lord about 11 p.m. Saturday while responding to a possible burglary at a Hammond Street property, McAmbley said Monday.

Officers found Dube and Lord in a van, and while speaking with the pair, officers reportedly spotted a handgun on the passenger side of the van.

A subsequent search of the van turned up a “substantial amount” of drugs, according to McAmbley.

Dube and Lord were arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

No additional information was immediately available.