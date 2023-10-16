A haunted house in Auburn is causing some controversy.

Wallingford’s Fruit House hosts a haunted house every year called “Nightmare on the Ridge.”

But this year, some community members are speaking out about some of the material inside.

Some people took issue to the sight of a woman being sawed in half, according to the Sun Journal.

A couple of local people suggested the piece depicted violence against women.

“We had a mannequin, who unfortunately was a female that we were preparing to feed to the demon. And in his diet, we have everything, male, females, and it just happened to be female. Poor choice of a place, maybe, where the saw was placed, which was what caused the controversy,” said Peter Ricker, with Wallingford’s Fruit House.

Organizers of the haunted house told the Sun Journal that they’ve had that piece on display for years and didn’t recall there being complaints in the past.