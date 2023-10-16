A Rangeley woman was killed Friday when she crashed into a brook in Dallas Plantation.

Deborah Ryder, 70, was driving north on Stratton Road about 11:40 a.m. when she left the road, struck a tree and rolled down an embankment into a brook where her vehicle came to a rest on its roof, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Ryder died at the scene, Moss said Monday.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was released.

Dallas Plantation is northeast of Rangeley in Franklin County.