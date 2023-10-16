MILLINOCKET, Maine — The Maine Land Use Planning Commission hearing on the Pickett Mountain Mining Project got underway on Monday morning at Stearns Jr./Sr. High School at199 State St. in Millinocket.

The public hearings, scheduled for Oct. 16, 17 and 18, are part of the commission’s process to determine whether to approve a rezoning application by Canadian junior mining company Wolfden.

In January, the commission received Wolfden’s application to rezone approximately 374 acres in T6 R6 WELS to operate a metallic mineral mine. The Pickett Mountain mining project is near Mount Chase and about nine miles from Patten in Penobscot County.

The technical hearings from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m include testimony and cross examination by Wolfden and two intervening parties. The evening hearings start at 6:30 p.m. and give the public an opportunity to ask questions and make comments regarding the proposed rezoning application.

The hearing is live streamed on YouTube.

An additional hearing is slated for Oct. 23 in Bangor.