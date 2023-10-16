Coffee By Design’s coffeehouse on Congress Street in Portland will be closed for the foreseeable future while it hires and trains additional staff so it can reopen with a full team.

Coffee By Design said it was able to offer the current Congress Street staff hours at its India Street and Diamond Street coffeehouses in the meantime.

“We’ve been running on steam and doing our best, but we need more folks so the ones we have aren’t stretched too thin and can take days off,” Coffee By Design said.

If you are interested in working at Coffee By Design, please fill out an application on its website.

“To our customers, thank you so much for your understanding and loyalty. Our 30th year is on the horizon, thanks to you,” Coffee By Design said.