The building housing the New England School of Communication has been temporarily closed after a water main break.

The water main broke in the NESCOM building on the Husson University campus in Bangor about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sarah Walker Caron, a Husson spokesperson.

That flooded the building’s first floor, and water was promptly shut off, affecting several other buildings on the Husson campus, including the Newman Gymnasium and the Darling Learning Center, Caron said Thursday morning.

Thursday NESCOM classes have been moved to other locations, while faculty have been provided other accommodations for offices.

The NESCOM building will remain closed while the damage is assessed and repairs made.