The man who led police on a chase that ended in Eddington on Tuesday and is considered a threat to public safety is still at large.

There is no update regarding the man’s capture as of 1 p.m. Thursday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The police chase started shortly after 9 a.m. on Route 1A, when the unknown driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Dedham, Moss said previously.

The driver made a U-turn and sped toward Holden. He turned onto Route 46 and headed north, before turning west onto Route 9.

The chase eventually ended in Eddington when he crashed into a parked car. He then stole a pickup truck from a nearby home. The truck was in the owner’s driveway and the unknown man pulled the driver out of his vehicle before stealing the truck, police said previously. The owner was not injured.

The stolen pickup was seen at Peavey Manufacturing Company by a witness. The man stole a 2017 black Toyota Camry with the keys in the vehicle from the parking lot. The car’s license plate is 436AVV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Penobscot Regional Communications Center at 207-973-3700.