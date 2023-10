A Buckfield man was killed Thursday morning when the dump truck he was driving overturned in Peru.

Michael Averill, 40, was driving near Greenwoods and Auburn roads about 7:36 a.m. when the crash happened, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after the dump truck he was driving overturned in Peru Thursday morning. Credit: Courtesy of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office

Responding officers found the dump truck on its side.

Averill, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene.

He was hauling gravel for Everett Excavation out of West Paris.