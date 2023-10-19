A New Hampshire was killed Wednesday night in a collision on the Falmouth Spur in Falmouth.

Raymond Giard III, 54, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was driving his black Chevrolet Silverado east on the wrong side of the spur about 8:10 p.m. when he collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV driven by 49-year-old Charles Jack of Poland, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Giard died at the scene, while Jack suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Moss said Thursday.

The area of the Falmouth Spur where the collision happened is not a divided highway, according to Moss. The Falmouth Spur connects Interstate 95 with Interstate 295 and Route 1.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

No additional information was released.