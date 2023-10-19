In an initial court appearance Thursday morning, which was open to the public, a judge denied the state’s request for a Maine teen accused of plotting to commit mass murder to be held at Long Creek Youth Development Center until his case is closed, but added more restrictions to the teen’s conditions of release.

The defendant, wearing a black suit and blue shirt, told the judge he understood the charges and denied them.

In April, police arrested a 16-year-old boy who investigators said was planning to hire someone to commit murder at South Portland High School. The Cumberland County judge said the teen has “proven [the teen] can follow extremely strict conditions,” and the state’s request is “in response to pressure from the community.”

New conditions added Thursday include:

— No contact with an unnamed, alleged victim

— Not allowed within 200 feet of South Portland High School

— Not allowed to go to organized school events that are publicized

The judge also stated he cannot address “fear mongering” related to this case.

“The charges themselves are the source of community concern,” Cumberland County District Attorney Jackie Sartoris said.

The teen’s juvenile community corrections officer, who claims to be in constant communication with the teen, believes he remained in compliance with the previously set conditions of release.

The state said the purpose of holding the defendant until the case is closed is to protect the community.

The next step is for a forensic evaluation. The teen is due to appear in court again on Dec. 28, assuming the evaluation is completed.