Police arrested two Sabattus residents on Wednesday and seized what they described as a “significant amount” of methamphetamine.

The arrests followed a three-month investigation into drug trafficking at a residence at 26 Ball Park Rd, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

On Wednesday, MDEA agents and officers from the Sabattus Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence and seized more than 350 grams of methamphetamine that was packed for distribution and estimated to have a $35,000 street value, along with a gun, and items that were indicative of drug trafficking.

Police arrested Kristy L. Dube, 32, and Nicholas D. Hoyt, 39, both of Sabattus. Both were charged with multiple crimes related to drug trafficking.

The two were were brought to Androscoggin County Jail, where Dube is being held

without bail. Hoyt is being held on $15,000 bail.