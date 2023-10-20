Federal charges have been dismissed against two former Maine law enforcement members in connection with a multimillion-dollar illegal marijuana conspiracy and money laundering operation.

Then-Wilton Police Officer Kevin Lemay and then-Oxford County Deputy James McLamb were accused of tipping off the leaders of an operation that illegally sold $13 million worth of marijuana both in and outside of Maine.

The charges claimed they used government databases to confirm that the leaders were being surveilled and later destroying electronic evidence.

According to the Sun Journal, a judge has dismissed those charges.

In June, two former Franklin County deputies, Derrick Doucette and Bradley Scovil, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the case.

Doucette and Scovil, both from Rangeley, admit they tipped off Lucas Sirois of Farmington, who was running the operation that he was under federal investigation. The two then-cops received cars and money in exchange.

Former Rangeley Selectman David Burgess also admitted he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in cash from Sirois to advocate for him in town decisions.

In a plea deal, Doucette and Scovil waived their right to appeal as long as their sentences are no longer than four years and nine months.

Burgess also waived his right to appeal so long as his sentence is less than nine years.

Sirois, the alleged ringleader, has already pleaded guilty in a separate case.

Former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney Kayla Alves pleaded guilty to federal charges of tampering with documents for her role in the operation. Her license to practice law was suspended for nine months. It has since been reinstated.