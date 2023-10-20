The homelessness crisis continues to affect hundreds of people across the state, including school children.

In Lewiston, one school employee said the problem is getting worse.

“We have one shelter for youth that is on a waitlist,” said Jamie Caouette, a resource coordinator at Lewiston schools. “So, we have youth that are in tent cities, couch surfing, living outside.”

There are 261 homeless students enrolled in the Lewiston school district, according to Caouette, who said that’s the highest number she’s seen in her 16 years working for Lewiston schools.

Caouette operates the Store Next Door, a program specifically for unhoused Lewiston students. It provides support services, as well as school supplies, clothing and more.

But at a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Caouette said resources for unhoused youth in Lewiston are running dry and is asking city leaders to do more.

“I know that homelessness is a huge problem,” Caouette said, addressing the council. “But I also want you to think that we’re not just thinking about adults. We have a lot of children on our streets and winter is coming.”

Mayor Carl Sheline said the city is working on winter resources but did not share a specific plan.

‘We’re looking at a number of scenarios,” Sheline said. “But I have full faith that we’re going to be able to put something together before the weather turns much colder.”

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Lewiston’s city administrator said the city has submitted two funding requests for winter shelter to MaineHousing.

One request is to add about 25 beds to the Lewiston youth shelter New Beginnings. The other funding request is to operate a 50-bed overnight warming shelter.

The city administrator expects to hear about that grant money next week.