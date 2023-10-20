A person died Friday morning after being hit by the Amtrak Downeaster in New Hampshire.

Police got a call around 9 a.m. that the Downeaster had hit a person near Bennett Road in Durham.

When police responded, officers found a dead person on the tracks.

The affected train is southbound Train 682. The railroad is still closed, and delays should be anticipated on all trains throughout the day. Updated information can be found by checking train statuses on AmtrakDowneaster.com.

The circumstances of the death are under investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.