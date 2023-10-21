A Massachusetts man escaped serious injury when he lost control of his vehicle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 295, according to police.

Eli Solodiuk, 22, of Westford, Massachusetts, was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra northbound near mile marker 4. He was going too fast for the road conditions on partially bald tires when he lost control, hit a guardrail, went across both lanes of traffic and rolled over, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:27 p.m., shutting down the travel lane for about 50 minutes.

While police were trying to take care of the crash and its cleanup, a woman driving southbound stopped her vehicle in the median and ran to take pictures of the crash. Police told her she was trespassing. Police said that stopping and getting out of the vehicle on the interstate is illegal and unsafe, Moss said.

The woman could have been charged with several violations including obstructing government administration, obstructing public ways, criminal trespass and pedestrian on a divided highway had the officer gotten her information, including her registration, Moss said.