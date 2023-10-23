Six new apartments are one step closer to being built in Hermon.

The six units will be divided into a four–unit building and a two-unit building at 599 Pine Tree Road, according to an application the Hermon Planning Board approved Tuesday. The proposal comes from Whitetail Rental Properties LLC.

The proposal could bring more housing to a growing Bangor suburb at a time when communities are desperate for more homes. Maine needs 76,400 to 84,300 new homes by 2030 to meet a growing population, according to a study from the state. Penobscot, Aroostook and Washington counties will need 8,300 to 10,400 new homes, per the study.

Hermon, a bedroom community, is one of Bangor’s fastest growing suburbs. There were 6,461 residents in 2020, up from 5,416 people in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Hampden added fewer than 500 people, while Bucksport added 20 in the same time frame.

A new entrance to the apartments would be built from Pine Tree Road, Project Manager Chip Haskell said at the meeting. Around 43 trips a day of people traveling to and from the apartments are expected, according to documents from developer Haley Ward.

Next steps for the project are unclear. Calls to town officials were not returned.

The apartments will be built on just less than 5 acres in an area north of Summer Lane.

Planning Board member Kyle Sullivan abstained from voting because he is employed by Haley Ward.