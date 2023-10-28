For first responders who reside in the tight-knit cities of Lewiston and Auburn, it’s not just the brutality of the shootings that makes handling the two crime scenes difficult, it’s the fact that they know some of the victims or their families.

“Seeing these pictures come up on the board, I know a couple of them myself,” said Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre, speaking at a news conference Friday with the photos of the victims on a screen behind him.

St. Pierre said he’s not alone.

“There are many law enforcement officials that I know know some of these victims and it’s certainly very challenging,” he said.