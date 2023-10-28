Police officers stop to question a driver at a roadblock, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine, during a manhunt for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. The shootings took place at a restaurant and bowling alley in nearby Lewiston, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

With permission of the Lewiston shooting victims’ families, police have now released the names and photos of all 18 people killed in two separate attacks Wednesday night. They range in age from a 14-year-old boy to a 76-year-old grandfather and his 73-year-old wife. And the losses are being felt not just by family and friends but by members of law enforcement.

For first responders who reside in the tight-knit cities of Lewiston and Auburn, it’s not just the brutality of the shootings that makes handling the two crime scenes difficult, it’s the fact that they know some of the victims or their families.

“Seeing these pictures come up on the board, I know a couple of them myself,” said Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre, speaking at a news conference Friday with the photos of the victims on a screen behind him.

St. Pierre said he’s not alone.

“There are many law enforcement officials that I know know some of these victims and it’s certainly very challenging,” he said.

Ronald G. Morin, 55; “He was just always smiling, happy. Just one of those people that if you are having a bad day, he was going to make your day better just by his presence.”

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40; “He loved — and I mean loved — working with all of his crew [at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local S6]. Along with loving Rachel and [his daughter] Elle he loved to play cornhole — he was doing something he loved when he was taken way too young.”

Joshua A. Seal, 36; “Not only was he an amazing father, he was a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate. He loved his family and always put them first. That is what he will always be remembered for. We love and miss you so so much already, Joshua Alfred Seal.”

Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57; “He died as a hero.”

Arthur Fred Strout, 42; “A family-oriented man who made sure to provide everything for his family, and going through life without him will be hard.”

Bryan M. MacFarlane, 41; “I grew up in Maine and the deaf community is a tight-knit community.” MacFarlane was one of the first deaf people in Vermont to get his commercial trucking driver’s license, he loved riding his ATV and spending time with his dog, M&M.

Maxx A. Hathaway, 35; “I’m mostly heartbroken that he’s gone. [He] always had an uplifting attitude no matter what was going on. Nothing really prepares you for the sudden and shocking loss of a loved one, especially when it happens in such a tragedy.”

Stephen M. Vozzella, 45; “He brought excitement and a huge smile to the [New England Deaf Cornhole] community, and he will be missed on and off the courts.”

Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34; Conrad is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, The Guardian reported.

Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51; “Yes, he was a smart ass and would never miss an opportunity to crack a joke at someone else’s expense, but he would happily give you the shirt off his back,” Vicki Deslauriers Roy said Thursday, Oct. 26, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Jason Adam Walker, 51; “Jason did some amazing work, with Mike’s dad for the Sabattus Historical Society by capturing the personal stories of senior citizens in our community which are posted to our YouTube page over the past few years. He freely volunteered his time and expertise to our society to capture the history of our town.”

Tricia C. Asselin, 53; “Tricia is the type of person who would have done anything for children and anybody. If she liked you, she made you feel like you were in her inner circle.”

Aaron Young, 14; Aaron was described by his brother as a “man’s man,” a goofy “life of the party” — and his best friend. Aaron, an intelligent kid, idolized his dad and wanted to be just like him, the Los Angeles Times reported.

William “Bill” A. Young, 44; Bill Young’s children were “the most important thing to him,” his brother Rob Young said.

Robert E. Violette, 76; He was known as “Coach Bob” to numerous kids and families, and would “do anything for the kids and loved coaching them.”

Lucille M. Violette, 73; Pictured here with her husband, Bob. She was described as “one of the kindest people I have ever met,” in an interview by a friend with the Los Angeles Times. “Her smiling just a few days ago is the image I see when I close my eyes. That’s the memory we should carry with us.”

William “Billy” Frank Brackett, 48; “We lost four of our cherished community members in last night’s Lewiston shootings,” Karen Hopkins, executive director of the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing wrote of Billy after his death.

Keith D. Macneir, 54, was identified as one of 18 killed by an armed gunman in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Challenging, he said, to go into a situation objectively and do a thorough job knowing that you know this person or a family member or a friend. Local businesses have made a point of posting messages of support for law enforcement and for the entire community.

