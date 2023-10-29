A Brewer man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on Kenduskeag Avenue.

Drew Baker, 24, was making a right-hand turn onto Kenduskeag Avenue from Harlow Street about 10:45 p.m. when he went across the oncoming lane, left the road and struck construction scaffolding, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Baker, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, died at the scene, McAmbley said Sunday morning.

Baker was apparently Facetiming on his cellphone at the time of the crash, according to McAmbley.

An autopsy will determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, McAmbley said.