A former Fairfield man was arrested this week for allegedly making “concerning” posts on a social media account for local schools.

Edward Timothy Dawe, 32, who now lives in Oklahoma City, has been charged with terrorism hoax and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, both of which are felonies in Oklahoma, according to Officer Casey J. Dugas, a spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department.

On Sunday, Dawe allegedly made posts on a social media account for Maine School Administrative District 49, which covers the towns of Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

Fairfield police called those posts “concerning in nature,” and on Sunday night, decided to close district schools “out of an abundance of caution.” Kennebec Valley Community College and Kennebec Montessori Schools canceled classes as well on Monday.

Dawe is being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in Oklahoma City on $1 million bond.

No additional information was immediately available early Tuesday afternoon.