A Canton man was killed by police Monday night after he allegedly confronted officers outside the Rumford police station with a rifle.

Rumford police officers and Oxford County sheriff’s deputies were interviewing someone in front of the Rumford police station on River Street about 8:21 p.m., according to a joint statement issued by Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan and Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright.

That person was concerned about being followed around town by an unfamiliar vehicle, Milligan and Wainwright said early Tuesday morning.

Sean B. Dymet, 23, allegedly drove up to the station in a vehicle matching the description given by the witness. Dymet then allegedly confronted officers with a rifle.

Oxford County sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Joshua Aylward and Deputy Matthew Steinort shot at Dymet, who was taken to Rumford Hospital, where he died about 8:45 p.m., Milligan and Wainwright said

Aylward and Steinort have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard procedure. The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting, as it does whenever Maine police use deadly force.

No additional information was immediately available.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated on first reference when the shooting happened.