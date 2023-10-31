If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

The emergency medical services chief in Thomaston has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Anthony Leo, 48, appeared in court on Monday and entered no plea, according to the Courier Gazette.

Leo was arrested in September for offenses that allegedly happened in 2003 against a 14- or 15-year-old girl. He was charged with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor.

Leo was appointed EMS chief by the Thomaston Select Board in August. He is the assistant fire chief as well, according to the Courier Gazette.

Leo has been placed on unpaid administrative leave by the town pending the outcome of the case.

He is next scheduled to appear in court in January.

Leo is out on bail, according to the Courier Gazette.