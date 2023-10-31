A Brockton, Massachusetts, man convicted of secretly having someone else buy him guns in Maine was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland for conspiring to break federal firearms laws.

Antoine Montrond, 23, and a co-conspirator used a “straw purchaser” to buy two guns from a store in Kittery, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

A straw purchase is when the actual buyer of the gun would not be able to pass the required federal background check or doesn’t want his or her name associated with the transaction and uses a proxy buyer, according to the DOJ.

Montrond’s proxy buyer claimed to be buying the guns for his or herself when in fact they were buying them for Montrond and his co-conspirator.

In May 2020, police recovered one of the guns, a Glock Model 23 .40 caliber pistol, from Montrond during a traffic stop. According to the DOJ, Montrond’s co-conspirators succeeded in illegally straw purchasing seven guns. They were previously sentenced for their respective roles in the scheme.

Montrond pleaded guilty on April 26 and was sentenced Tuesday to one day in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.